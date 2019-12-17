IHSA District Football Proposal Repealed

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — District football won’t be coming to Illinois after all.

By a 374-241 count, schools voted to repeal a football district scheduling system that was approved in December of 2018, the Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday.

The plan would have given the IHSA the duty of making regular season and postseason schedules for teams, based primarily on school enrollments. It would have eliminated the need for conferences and, in many cases, geographic rivalries.

The district-scheduling plan would have taken effect in the fall of 2021. Now the makeup of football scheduling will remain the same: regular season slates made by schools, postseason assignments determined by the IHSA.

Member schools around the state approved ten amendment proposals, including the one to revoke the district football plan which was approved in a 324-307 vote last December, the IHSA announced in a statement.

“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in the statement. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021. We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”



The online ballots were tabulated and certified in the IHSA Office on Tuesday morning.



