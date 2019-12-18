IHSA drops plans for districts for prep football teams

BLOOMINGTON (AP) — Members of the Illinois High School Association have dropped plans to use districts during the football season.

The new format was supposed to start in 2021. But schools rescinded the plan, 374 to 241. The results were announced Tuesday. Football teams would have been assigned to districts.

“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in an IHSA release. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021.

“We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph says seven of nine games would have been scheduled by the IHSA.