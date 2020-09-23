IHSA Extends Golf, Cross Country Seasons to Sectional Meets

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school golf and cross country seasons were extended on Wednesday.

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors voted to expand the state series for golf and cross country, adding a second round of postseason play. All fall sports are scheduled to end with regional play this year.

“Despite the challenges of this school year, our Board has remained committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Given the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall, the Board asked our staff during the September Board meeting (September 14) to explore the possibility of expanding beyond Regionals to conduct Sectionals as well.”

Golf sectionals will be scheduled for Oct. 12-17. Cross country sectionals will be Oct. 29-31.



According the IHSA, the top two golf teams and top four individuals in each regional around the state will advance to a sectional. Cross country will advance five teams from each regional to sectionals, with no changes in the individual qualifier field.

IHSA staff attempted to maintain COVID regions and keep participant levels as low as possible when making assignments, but in some cases, generally those involving schools on or near a COVID border, schools were assigned to a tournament outside of their COVID region.