IHSA Football Playoff Pairings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — 21 central Illinois football teams will compete in the 2021 IHSA football playoffs. Here are the local teams and the matchups:

CLASS 7A:

(30) Blue Island Eisenhower at (3) Normal Community

(18) Libertville at (15) Pekin

CLASS 6A:

(11) Normal West at (6) Washington

CLASS 5A:

(9) Morgan Park at (8) Peoria High

(10) Highland at (7) Morton

(13) Dunlap at (4) Mascoutah

(12) Metamora at (5) Marion

CLASS 4A:

(12) Peoria Notre Dame at (5) Wheaton St. Francis

CLASS 3A:

(10) Chicago King at (7) Prairie Central

(9) Eureka at (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda

(12) Elmwood-Brimfield at (5) Clark

CLASS 2A:

(15) Rockridge at (2) Tri-Valley

(14) El Paso-Gridley at (3) Farmington

(13) Bishop McNamara at (4) Knoxville

(11) Momence at (6) Tremont

(10) North Lawndale at (7) Dee-Mack

CLASS 1A:

(15) Princeville at (2) Ottawa-Marquette

(13) Ridgeview-Lexington at (4) Rushville

(16) Annawan-Wethersfield at (1) Abingdon-Avon

8-MAN:

For the Illinois 8-Man football playoffs, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland is the No. 5 seed in the 16-team tournament. The Falcons will host South Beloit in the first round of the postseason.

