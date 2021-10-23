IHSA Football Playoff Pairings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — 21 central Illinois football teams will compete in the 2021 IHSA football playoffs. Here are the local teams and the matchups:
CLASS 7A:
(30) Blue Island Eisenhower at (3) Normal Community
(18) Libertville at (15) Pekin
CLASS 6A:
(11) Normal West at (6) Washington
CLASS 5A:
(9) Morgan Park at (8) Peoria High
(10) Highland at (7) Morton
(13) Dunlap at (4) Mascoutah
(12) Metamora at (5) Marion
CLASS 4A:
(12) Peoria Notre Dame at (5) Wheaton St. Francis
CLASS 3A:
(10) Chicago King at (7) Prairie Central
(9) Eureka at (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda
(12) Elmwood-Brimfield at (5) Clark
CLASS 2A:
(15) Rockridge at (2) Tri-Valley
(14) El Paso-Gridley at (3) Farmington
(13) Bishop McNamara at (4) Knoxville
(11) Momence at (6) Tremont
(10) North Lawndale at (7) Dee-Mack
CLASS 1A:
(15) Princeville at (2) Ottawa-Marquette
(13) Ridgeview-Lexington at (4) Rushville
(16) Annawan-Wethersfield at (1) Abingdon-Avon
8-MAN:
For the Illinois 8-Man football playoffs, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland is the No. 5 seed in the 16-team tournament. The Falcons will host South Beloit in the first round of the postseason.