IHSA Hoping For May-June Sports Spring Sports Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There is still a glimmer of hope for a spring sports season for high school athletes in Illinois.

The Illinois High School Association is hoping for a condensed season with competitions in May and June culminating with state championship events in the summer.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, IHSA Executive Director craig Anderson said, “Even though Illinois schools will remain closed through April 30th following the March 31st announcement by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, we remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA State Series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June.”

Springs sports practices and competitions have been on hold since the COVID-19 outbreak in March. The IHSA had to cancel its boys basketball state championships scheduled for March 13-14 (small school tournament) and March 20-21 (big school tournament).

“First and foremost, the IHSA continues to encourage all Illinois residents to heed the recommendations of state officials and medical experts. These quarantine and social distancing measures have been put in place not only for your own safety, but also for those around you,” Anderson said. “By adhering to them, we ensure the shortest path to returning to normalcy, including physical school attendance and participation in high school sports and activities.

The IHSA is also considering sliding state championship events into late June but not July, according to the state.

“Anderson added: We are also realistic in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year.”

