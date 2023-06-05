PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Summer basketball is an opportunity for players to get better.

It also gives referees a chance to improve.

Veteran Peoria official Don King, who assigns high school referees and umpires for the Big 12 and Mid-Illini Conferences, hosted a level two basketball clinic at the Richwoods Shootout this weekend. The goal: to help Illinois High School Association officials with their mechanics and all aspects of working basketball games.

“We didn’t get a ton of new guys (signed up) but we have a large amount of experience levels,” King said. “We’re trying to get everybody better.”

Eureka’s Ben Studebaker is in his second year as an IHSA official, mainly working junior high and lower lever high school games last year. The clinic at Richwoods gave him a taste of working varsity games.

“It’s way faster than what I typically see.” Studebaker admitted. “It’s a good place to get experience. These games don’t mean as much right now. Not as much riding on the line.”

But they do mean a lot referees looking to get valuable and experience feedback. Officials rotated into the games and then came out and received constructive feedback from King and other veteran referees.

This kind of summer school is designed try improve officials in time for a new school year’s worth of assignments.

“It’s been a good experience,” said Studebaker. “I haven’t worked a lot of varsity basketball. It’s good for me and gives me exposure to what this is.”

King hopes clinics like this will help attract new officials as the IHSA is need of them.

Some like it and some don’t,” King said of officiating. “But the most important thing is maintaining (current officials) so they continue to come back and hang in there. That’s what we hope happens.”