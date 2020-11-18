IHSA Pauses Winter Sports

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After Gov. JB Pritzker moved the entire state of Illinois into Tier 3 of the COVID-19 plan beginning Nov. 20, the IHSA has pressed pause on all winter sports.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson released a statement Tuesday to confirm.

“The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) recognizes that today’s announcement by Governor Pritzker will temporarily pause the IHSA’s winter sports season. We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring, and summer sports. The IHSA Board of Directors will meet as scheduled on November 19, 2020, to continue plotting out potential paths for IHSA sport and activity participation through the remainder of the school year. Although representatives from the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be unable to attend the meeting, today’s updated guidance from Governor Pritzker will aid the Board’s decision-making. We have asked Deputy Governor Ruiz and Dr. Ezike to engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible. IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic and we hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition.” – Craig Anderson, IHSA Executive Director

The IHSA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Nov. 19 to discuss how to move forward with competition for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

*This story will be updated.*