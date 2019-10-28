IHSA Playoff Football First Round Schedule

The IHSA officially announced all the first round playoff football game times on Monday. The WMBD viewing area has 17 teams in the postseason.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 1
West Carroll at Fieldcrest, 6 pm
Washington at Oak Lawn Richard, 7 pm
Seneca at Farmington, 7 pm
Prairie Central at Richland, 7pm
Reavis at Normal Community, 7 pm
Shepard at Peoria High, 7:30 pm
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2
Lewistown at Annawan-Wethersfield, 1 pm
Havana at Mowequa Central A&M, 1 pm
Tremont at Watseka, 1 pm
Pekin at Thornton, 2 pm
New Lenox Providence at Normal West, 2 pm
Rock Island at Dunlap, 2 pm
Joliet Catholic at Morton, 2 pm
Chicago Dunbar at Eureka, 2 pm
Stockton at Princeville, 2 pm
Peoria Notre Dame at Kankakee High, 3 pm
Taylorville at IVC, 6 pm