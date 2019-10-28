Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

IHSA Playoff Football First Round Schedule

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The IHSA officially announced all the first round playoff football game times on Monday. The WMBD viewing area has 17 teams in the postseason.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 1

West Carroll at Fieldcrest, 6 pm

Washington at Oak Lawn Richard, 7 pm

Seneca at Farmington, 7 pm

Prairie Central at Richland, 7pm

Reavis at Normal Community, 7 pm

Shepard at Peoria High, 7:30 pm

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2

Lewistown at Annawan-Wethersfield, 1 pm

Havana at Mowequa Central A&M, 1 pm

Tremont at Watseka, 1 pm

Pekin at Thornton, 2 pm

New Lenox Providence at Normal West, 2 pm

Rock Island at Dunlap, 2 pm

Joliet Catholic at Morton, 2 pm

Chicago Dunbar at Eureka, 2 pm

Stockton at Princeville, 2 pm

Peoria Notre Dame at Kankakee High, 3 pm

Taylorville at IVC, 6 pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story