IHSA Postpones State Tournament Bids Decision

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — We’ll have to wait a little longer to see what cities host the high school state basketball championships in Illinois.

The Illinois High School Association has postponed its April 21 announcement of where the boys and girls state finals will be played for the next five years. The state of Illinois’ decision to extend its quarantine measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak through the end of April means the IHSA board can not meet in person this month to finalize its decision.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says he wants an in-person vote for this decision. The IHSA has not set another date for its announcement.

“I believe it is vital that the IHSA Board be able to meet in-person to vote on the state basketball bids. I want them to be unencumbered in their discussion, as well as able to get clarity on any questions they may have on the bids,” Anderson said in a statement Tuesday night. “As convenient as online meeting resources are, I do sometimes have concerns that they can stifle conversation, especially with a group as large as ours.”

Normal has hosted the girls basketball state finals for nearly 30 years and has bid to keep the tournament at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena. Peoria is the host of the boys state finals and has bid on keeping the state finals it has hosted at Carver Arena since 1996.

Champaign (State Farm Center) has also bid for the boys state finals. Peoria has a bid for the girls state tournament as well as the boys.