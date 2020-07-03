IHSA Return to Play Guidelines Advance to Phase Four

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school student-athletes and coaches have another reason to be happy on a holiday weekend.

The Illinois High School Association is allowing schools to have practice that looks a little more like practice. The Illinois Department of Public Health approved the IHSA’s proposal to move summer workouts into another phase on Friday.

This phase allows groups of 50 people to be together for a workout, it allows for use of sports specific equipment like balls and gears and it allows coaches to have 20 contact days with athletes for practice or competition from July 5-August 9.

The IHSA is renaming its guidelines “Phase 4 Return to Play” to coincide with the language used by the state in its Restore Illinois plan. Previous workouts this summer only allowed for student-athletes to participate in conditioning drills for groups of ten or less.

For a complete look at the guidelines, clink on this link: https://www.ihsa.org/News-Media/Announcements/ihsa-idph-announce-phase-4-return-to-play-guidelines-for-ihsa-teams-that-may-begin-july-5.