IHSA: State in Champaign a ‘Long Term Commitment’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two days after the Illinois High School Association awarded the boys state basketball tournament to Champaign, the organization’s executive director made it sound like the championships have found a home for a while.

At a news conference Wednesday, IHSA boss Craig Anderson praised the communities which bid on the state tournament, Champaign and Peoria. The state tourney will be played at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois for the next three years.

Peoria had hosted it the past 25 years but it sounds like it may be quite a while before the championships ever return to the Peoria Civic Center.

“We wouldn’t bring it here to say we’re only going to stay for three years and we’re going to look to move it some place else,” Anderson said as he stood outside the State Farm Center. “We’re looking to be here a long time, much like we did in Peoria”

Sites in Champaign and Urbana played host to the boys basketball state championships from 1919-1995. And it may be in that community for sometime.

“There’s nothing that would cause us to have to put it out for bid in three years. Everything is open, of course, but I see this as a long term commitment,” Anderson said. “That building is going to be there, it’s in fantastic shape. It will serve us very well for a long time.”

The State Farm Center underwent a $170 million dollar renovation that was completed in 2016.

“While future boards of directors will make that determination, I see this as being a long term commitment,” said Anderson.