IHSA Still Hoping For Uninterrupted Football This Fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s still June but football players have their eyes on the fall.

So does the Illinois High School Association. And the IHSA is hoping there’s a football season that starts on time and can be completed without interruption despite the COVID-19 outbreak that wiped out the spring sports season.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll play football the way we know football, with spectators,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

If the IHSA Stage 2 summer workout plan is approved by the state health department and Illinois moves to phase four of Restore Illinois next week, prep football teams can begin some skill work.

Currently high school athletes are in a phase of voluntary workouts that only includes conditioning.

“We anticipate, in this next phase, having limited opportunities for football drill and skill work,” Anderson said. “I think that might help us in going forward.”

The high school football season is scheduled to begin Aug. 28. But the IHSA is already working on plans if the start of the season is delayed.

“Instead of a nine-game regular season maybe we have a seven-game regular season schedule. And we are hopeful at the end of the season we still can have a playoff,” said Anderson. “All those things are being considered. If we get started late, we still think there will be time for a regular season followed by a postseason.”