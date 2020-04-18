IHSA to Announce Decision on Spring Sports Season Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The state of Illinois’ decision to end in-person learning for the rest of the academic year hasn’t killed the high school sports season. Yet.

The Illinois High School Association says it will determine the fate of the sports season when its board of directors meets Tuesday but it did acknowledge in a statement the governor’s decision to close school buildings for the rest of the year “makes it difficult to conduct spring state tournaments this year.”

Some area coaches and administrators wouldn’t mind seeing a shortened sports season this summer without state finals just to give seniors some closure to their prep sports careers.