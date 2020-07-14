IHSA to Defer to State for Future Return to Play Guidelines

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois High School Association says it will no longer lay out guidelines for Return to Play.

The IHSA announced Tuesday it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and the Governor’s Office on all of its Return To Play Guidelines moving forward.

“There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID-19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes. As a result, we feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward. We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on Return to Play plans for the 2020-21 school year.”

On July 3, the IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Board had developed a Phase 4 plan that moved summer workouts for high school student-athletes from a conditioning-only phase to a “contact phase,” that included sports-specific equipment like balls and gear. It also allowed for scrimmages between schools.

Those guidelines were “collaboratively amended, and then approved, by IDPH.” The Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines were then amended at IDPH’s request to include a greater emphasis on masks, and also eliminated scrimmages in sports that require physical contact,” according to the IHSA’s statement.

IHSA teams can currently conduct limited summer contact workouts within the Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines as directed by IDPH and ISBE. Final approval on the revised Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines from IDPH are forthcoming.

“We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do,” said Anderson. “To make that happen, it’s important that we allow IDPH, ISBE and the Governor’s Office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols.”