PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illini arrive in Pittsburgh with hopes of a weekend long stay in the Steel City.

It’s the first stop in what could be a three-city tour for the Orange and Blue in the Big Dance, with the NCAA tournament tipping off Friday for Illinois in a first round date with Chattanooga.

The Illini got into town a little after 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday. After practicing in Champaign, they boarded the NCAA charter jet to Pittsburgh.

The team will hold a public workout at PPG Paints Arena, the same venue they’ll play the game Friday. After more than 30 games crisscrossing the Midwest winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title, it all comes down to this for the Illini.

They say they’re more than ready to get going.

“This is what we play for. You know we talk about this in June when our new group shows up, we start forming this team for these moments and it’s a great opportunity,” said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood as the team arrived at its hotel. “You know when you get the assignment on Sunday, you know you’re excited and the regular season is over and now it’s try to win six games.”

Tip time Friday is 5:50 p.m. CDT.