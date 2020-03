CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points to lead the Illinois to a 78-76 win over Iowa in the Big Ten regular season finale at State Farm Center on Sunday night.

The win gives the Illini (21-10, 13-7 in Big Ten) the fourth seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. Iowa (20-11, 11-9) is the fifth-seed in the tournament and with a Thursday win would get a rematch with Illinois Friday.