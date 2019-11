NORMAL, Ill. — Illini Bluffs will play in its first ever state volleyball title match.

The Tigers won their 40th match of the season with a 25-19, 25-22 victory over Norris City in the class 1A state semifinals at Redbird Arena.

Illini Bluffs (40-1) will meet defending state champion Newark (40-2) for the title at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.