Illini Bluffs Hoping For Another Successful Coaching Sendoff

GLASFORD, Ill. — At the start of girls basketball practice last month, Jim Robertson had a message for his team.

He told the players they could be a team that goes to state. The last Illini Bluffs girls team to do that was a team led by all-stater Taylor McClintock seven years ago.

“Back with the team in 2012, we talked about that on day one. I did the same thing with this group,” Robertson said. “They are all aware of what’s ahead of us. We’ve got to shoot for the stars. if we miss, we’ll be somewhere close to the moon.”

He also had another message for his team. He’s retiring after 30 years of coaching junior high and high school basketball at IB.

“I told them at the beginning of the year that is was going to be my last year,” said Robertson, who began coaching at his Alma mater in 1990. “I think we are all good with that.”

These Tigers are getting used to retirement parties. Many of them played for long time volleyball coach Nancy Meyer, who took Illini Bluffs to state in November and then retired after a 28-year career coaching volleyball.

Now they want to send Robertson out a winner.

“I feel honored they’ve chosen our group to be the last one to go out with,” said senior Hannah Alvey who also started on the volleyball tea,m. “It makes me want to work harder to get that success for them in their last seasons.”

Three-sport star Hanna Hicks agrees.

“It’s kinda cool to see the end of such great coaching careers and to be with them to the very last minute is something special,” Hicks said.

Robertson says he will continue to support the girls program when he retires but will enjoy watching from the stands instead of the sidelines.

“I’ve been to state. I’ve had undefeated seasons, I’ve won trophies, it’s not about me. It’s about them,” Robertson said. “I want them to go out and get it this for themselves this year.”