GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Before the nice weather rolled in this week, Illini Bluffs was forced to have softball practice indoors for most of the preseason.

But senior Kristen Graham had other plans.

She’d pop in the recording of her team winning the state title last June. IB beat Effingham St. Anthony, 3-2 in eight innings on Graham’s bases loaded walk-off single.

“I can still feel that moment. I felt like I was having a heart attack after that (hit) happened,” Graham said. “It’s exciting. I still get chills when I watch it.”

But that was last year and now the Tigers have to think about this season, which they hope ends in the same fashion. With a state title celebration.

IB lost Emma Hicks, Addie Welsh and Taylor Purdy to graduation. Hicks (Illinois State) and Welsh (Bradley) are now playing college softball and Purdy was a college volleyball player.

Bu the Tigers return the rest of that championship roster.

“We’re definitely hungry for that state championship. As a senior, I want to go out with a bang like last year,” said senior Tinley Beecham. “Last year was amazing being there and winning it. I want to go out with a bang this year.”

The Tigers open the season at home against Illini Bluffs on March 24. After winning it all last year, they can’t wait for the season to start.

IB will open this season as the No. 1 team in class 1A. The Tigers have already had a discussion about that.

“That was probably our first conversation of the year,” said head coach Lindsey Lox. “I said, ‘You thought the bulls-eye was big last year? This year it’s even bigger.’ We know we are going to get the best game from every team we play.”

The Tigers say that will make them play with a chip on their shoulders this season.

“Coming off a state championship we know we are going to have a target on our back,” said senior Kierston McCoy. “Everyone is coming for us. They want a piece of us. They want to be us to know they can make it as far as we did.”