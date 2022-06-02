GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illini Bluffs is headed back to the spot where the Tigers won the state title a year ago.

That’s the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. It’s the second year in a row junior Lilly Hicks will roam the outfield at state but this season she feels like she has a bigger role as the team’s starting centerfielder.

“I feel like I get some action, I feel in charge a little bit and I’m older than (my teammates) in left and right field,” said Hicks, who played right field last season. “I feel like I’m the captain out there. They look up to me and I want to be there for everyone.”

This could really be the Tigers fourth straight year at state but COVID interrupted this big run for Illini Bluffs. IB was state runner-up in 2019 and poised to bring a loaded team back to state in 2020 when the Illinois High School Association canceled the spring sports season in the early days of the pandemic.

Lilly Hicks would have been a freshman on that 2020 team and would have played alongside her sisters Hanna and Emma, who were starting infielders

“Me and Emma were talking about it,” Lilly Hicks said. “It could have been four years in a row but my freshman year got canceled.”

Hanna and Emma are now playing softball at Illinois State. Emma and Lilly helped Illini Bluffs capture its first state softball title last June but this is her first high school season without having a sister on the team.

And that will make the state experience feel different.

“It will be a lot harder for me. I look up to them a lot,” Lilly Hicks said of her older sisters. “We still talk a lot or Facetime. They are still helping me.”

They’ll likely be in the stands cheering the Tigers when they play Friday and Saturday in Peoria at the state tournament.