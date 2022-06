PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Lilly Hicks singled to left bringing home Kristen Graham with the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Illini Bluffs beat Casey-Westfield, 1-0, in the class 1A state softball title game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Tigers (20-2) repeat as state champions. They won the 2021 championship on a walk-off hit by Graham in the bottom of the eighth inning last June.