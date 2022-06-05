GLADFORD. Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illini Bluffs won its second straight class 1A state softball championship Saturday.

And The Tigers won their second consecutive title with a walkoff hit.

They beat Effingham St. Anthony, 3-2, on a Kristen Graham RBI hit in the eighth inning to capture the 2021 title. Lilly Hicks singled home Graham in the ninth inning to win Saturday’s championship game 1-0 over Casey-Westfield.

Perhaps the only thing more amazing than those finishes is the finish to the high school softball careers of IB’s three seniors: Graham, Kierston McCoy and Tinley Beecham. They played five total seasons of softball in junior high and high school.

And played in the state title game in all five seasons. The Illinois High School Association canceled the 2020 season in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I went from having the polka dot bat in tee ball to winning three state championships and (earning) two runners-up,” Beecham said. “I never thought that little girl would make it this far.”

The trio won three championships, one in junior high and two in high school.

“Going in freshman year, and playing in a state championship game,” McCoy recalled. “That was the most unreal feeling in the world. We all loved it and thrived for me. So here we are.”

McCoy was the starting pitcher in the eighth grade state title game and all three high school state championship games (2019, 2021, 2022).

“To do that five times and have the community behind me each time, and be able to do it with my fellow seniors,” Graham said. “It’s so awesome.”