Illini Bluffs Smiling its Way to 21-0 Volleyball Start

GLASFORD, Ill. — Illini Bluffs is on quite the run.

Twenty-one up, and 21 down. The Tigers volleyball team has started the season with a school-record 21-match win streak.

“I think we had high hops for being really good but now it’s like, ‘Wow, we are pretty good,'” said senior Lacy Pilgrim.

Certainly the Tigers are good. Perhaps it’s momentum from a softball season that ended with a second place state trophy in the spring.

Perhaps this goes back to when assistant coach Steve Bishop led these girls to second place at state in junior high volleyball. Or perhaps it has something to do with the players’ desire to win and laugh at the same time.

“We have so many inside jokes. On the court, we are constantly making jokes with each other,” senior Peyton Pollman admitted. “We have such good connections on this team. It’s been my favorite season by far for any sport.”

The players like to have some fun at the expense of their head coach. Sometimes on the road, they will slip a note to the public address announcer asking him to announce the birthday of Nancy Meyer.

It’s never her birthday when that happens. Everybody gets a laugh out of it, including the head coach.

“We definitely like to prank people,” said senior Hanna Hicks. “We always joke around that it’s Meyer’s birthday every away game. We ask them to announce it. At this point she’d be 110.”

Meyer has been coaching volleyball 28 years at IB and thinks this is her best team. It may be because of its personality.

“We have a good relationship as far as coaches and athletes go,” Meyer said. “So we can have fun. You can’t have thin skin on this team.”

No thin skin here, just a big, fat winning streak. And a lot of laughs at Illini Bluffs.