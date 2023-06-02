PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – The Illini Bluffs softball team advanced to its third consecutive 1A state title game on Friday with a dominating 10-0 win in five innings over LeRoy at Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

The Tigers will be looking for a three-peat after winning in 2021 and 2022. Their offense was sparked in the second inning off a inside the park home run by Zoe Eeten that made it 2-0 in the first inning.

IB then put up a five spot in the second and three more in the fifth to end the game in walk-off fashion. Freshman pitcher Cora Ellison threw a complete game shutout in the circle for the Tigers.

First pitch on Saturday in the 1A state title game is set for 11:30 a.m. LeRoy will play in the third-place game at 9 a.m.

Henry-Senachwine baseball won on a walk off base hit by Carson Rowe to win 2-1 at Dozer Park in Peoria.

The pitchers duel was won by Mason Johnson who hurled a complete game on the mound and scored a run.

The Mallard advance to their first-ever state championship game on Saturday against Waterloo Catholic. First pitch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.