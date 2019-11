NORMAL, Ill. — This could be a memorable volleyball weekend in central Illinois.

U-High (33-6) plays in its tenth state volleyball tournament. The Pioneers play Joliet Catholic in the class 3A semifinals Friday at Redbird Arena at 5:30 p.m.

Illini Bluffs (39-1) is making its first ever appearance at the state volleyball tourney. The Tigers play Norris City in the class 1A semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday.