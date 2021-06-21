Illini, Bradley Alumni Teams Could Meet in TBT Second Round

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The college basketball teams at Bradley and Illinois haven’t played against each other in a while.

But their alumni teams could square off in the second round of the million dollar TBT next month. If second-seeded ‘House of ‘Paign,’ the Illini alumni squad, and the seventh-seeded Bradley ‘Always a Brave’ squad win their openers, they’d play each other July 26th at Carver Arena.

“That would be huge, especially for this city,” said ‘Always a Brave’ head coach Daniel Ruffin. “I think it’s great for the TBT, I think it would be great for the home town. And for us, as Bradley alumni and the U of I alums.”

The ‘House of ‘Paign’ opens against No. 15 seed Jackson TN Underdawgs in the first round, a 1 p.m. game July 24. While ‘Always a Brave’ will take on No. 10 seed Tubby Time, a team of players that played for coach Tubby Smith, in the first round at 6 p.m. July 24.

The winner of the eight annual TBT wins a million dollar prize. Two squads from each 16-team regional will advance to the championship round, which will be contested July 31-Aug. 3 in Dayton, Ohio.

The Peoria regional also No. 13 seed Peoria All-Stars, which is making its fifth TBT appearance. The Peoria All-Stars will face fourth-seeded No. 4 seed Always Us (Oregon alumni) in first-round action July 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the Peoria regional, to be played July 24-28, at the Peoria Civic Center box office.

