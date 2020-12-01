Illini, Bradley, ISU Players Earn Weekly Conference Honors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – It was a good first week of the season for the Illinois, Bradley and Illinois State basketball teams.

At least, in the eyes of their conference offices.

Peoria freshman Adam Miller was named the Big Ten co-newcomer of the week. He scored 28 points in his debut Wednesday and averaged 18 in Illinois’ three weeks during the opening week of the season.

The Illini are up to No. 5 in the college basketball polls and will plat second-ranked Baylor in Indianapolis Wednesday.

Bradley’s Elijah Childs is the first Missouri Valley Conference player of the week. The senior forward led BU to a 2-1 record at the Xavier Invitational averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.

Bradley hosts Judson University in the home opener Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Illinois State has added a game to its schedule and will host Greenville on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Redbirds split two games to open the season in a multi-team event hosted by Ohio State last week.

ISU junior Josiah Strong was named Valley newcomer of the week after averaging 18 points per game in the Redbirds’ two games, which is tied for the second-highest scoring average in the MVC through the opening weekend.