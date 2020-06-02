Illini Coaches Take Voluntary Pay Cuts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The two coaches at the top of the pay scale at the University of Illinois are taking pay cuts.

Voluntarily.

Football coach Lovie Smith and basketball coach Brad Underwood have agreed to take ten percent pay cuts for six months for next fiscal year. The moves come as the university looks for ways to cut costs due to losses from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Smith is set to forfeit $200,000 and Underwood $170,000 with the salary reductions. Director of Athletics Josh Whitman is also taking a voluntary ten-percent pay cut that will cost him about $39,000.