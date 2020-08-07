Illini, ISU open fall football practice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — College football practice started Thursday at the University of Illinois and at Illinois State.

But we still don’t know if we’ll have a college football season.

Lovie Smith’s Illini opened fall camp in Champaign a day after the Big ten announced its ten-game schedule for every school in the league. Illinois host No. 2 Ohio State in the season opener on Sept. 3.

ISU started practice not knowing if the Football Championship Subdivision season will be played. The Redbirds were scheduled to open the season against Illinois but that game was canceled when the Big Ten eliminated non-conference games from its schedule last month.

Illinois announced Thursday it will host ISU in a football game in 2028.