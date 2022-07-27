INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The University of Illinois starts its fall football camp on Saturday.

Yes, July 30. Head coach Bret Bielema says its the earliest he’s ever started a preseason camp but don’t expect to also give an early indication of who’ll be his starting quarterback for the season opener.

He says he likes both Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski and Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito as camp is about to begin.

“The week of our (first) game I know our (quarterback) room will know, our team will know who the starter is,” Bielema said at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday. “But until that point, unless someone separates themselves, I love the competition and I think the players like the competition. I know our team will know who our starting quarterback is a week out, for sure.”

Illinois opens the season Aug. 27 at home against Wyoming.