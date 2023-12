PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois had a rare Sunday afternoon game and cruised to a win over Colgate. Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with fourteen points and a career high five blocks.

Illinois State won in comeback fashion at CEFCU Arena over North Dakota State 75-65. Darius Burford had 20 second-half points after not having a single field goal in the first 20 minutes.

Also included are the Top 5 plays of the week.

Enjoy the highlights.