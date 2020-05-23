Illinois Hoping to Bring Athletes Back in June

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Student-athletes could be back on the University of Illinois campus in a couple of weeks.

The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a plan Friday to bring athletes back to campus for voluntary summer training, with staggered arrivals beginning as early as June 3.

Wednesday the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow voluntary summer workouts on campuses starting June 1. In a statement, Illinois says athletes will see “robust testing and initial periods of quarantine” when they return to campus.

Daily symptom checks, entry screenings, and locker room procedures will be implemented. Football and men’s basketball student-athletes are scheduled to arrive first, in small groups over a series of days in early June.

The return protocol includes initial and ongoing viral and antibody testing, initial quarantining, contact tracing, and arrangements for extended quarantine and care of any student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19. By early July, student-athletes from women’s basketball, volleyball, and soccer will have returned to campus as well.

Illinois will evaluate the ability to return student-athletes from sports beyond these five as the summer progresses.