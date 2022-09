PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – IU, ISU, and IWU all won on their home turf Saturday.

Illinois beat Virginia 24-3 after falling behind 3-0 early.

Illinois State played in their home opener and took down Valpariso 28-21 thanks to touchdown passes from Zach Annexstad and a kickoff return by Jalen Carr.

At the DIII level, Illinois Wesleyan won their season opener against Ohio Wesleyan 45-21.