Illinois Star Pulls out of NBA Draft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The University of Illinois basketball team just got better.

Star player Ayo Dosunmu, who was an all-Big Ten performer last season as a sophomore, pulled his name out of the NBA Draft on Friday. He will return to Illinois for his junior year.

Dosunmu tweeted, “My dream is to play in the NBA but first I need that national championship. The guard led Illinois in scoring last year with a 16 point average.

College players have until Aug. 3 to pull out of the draft and retain their NCAA eligibility. Seven-foot Illini center Kofi Cockburn declared for the draft this spring and is still weighing his options.