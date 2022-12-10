NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Illinois State Redbirds escaped with a win in their electric return to Horton Field House, their first game in the old arena since 1988.

ISU won 77-71, going on an 8-0 run in the final eight minutes of the game. The players were in awe of the game’s atmosphere.

Yeah that was awesome. Right when you opened up the gates people were running in and you could just got the goosebumps and you could feel the energy in the building and we knew we had to come out and give these people a show. Colton Sandage