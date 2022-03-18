PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCIA) — Trailing for most of the game, No. 4 Illinois (23-9) hung around and hit key free throws down the stretch to beat No. 13 Chattanooga (27-8) and advance to the Second Round 54-53.

The Illini struggled out of the gate, falling behind 12-3 before the first timeout. Kofi Cockburn was the only source of offense for the Illini through the first few minutes, drawing eight fouls in the first half. But the junior struggled from the line, starting just 3-for-8 from the line.

SURVIVED.



Illinois leads for only 25 seconds against Chattanooga, but they advance to the Round of 32 with a 54-53 win over the Mocs. https://t.co/0X6TNhHovX pic.twitter.com/nNr9KeKnvT — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) March 19, 2022

Senior leaders Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer, and Jacob Grandison combined for just two points in the first. The Illini only found themselves down 33-29 at the break though.

Illinois did not make a three-pointer until a few minutes into the second half. After starting 0-for-9 from deep, Plummer hit the first trifecta to keep the Illini within striking distance. Illinois took its first lead of the game with 47 seconds remaining thanks to free throws by Trent Frazier.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE



The #Illini walk off the court and are able exhale after beating Chattanooga 54-53 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Illinois led for 25 seconds in the game and trailed by as many as 14 pic.twitter.com/T7CV7QJvnR — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 19, 2022

After a pair of free throws from the Mocs on the other side, Plummer was fouled with 12 seconds left and hit both to retake the lead. On the last possession, Coleman Hawkins sealed the game with an all important block on Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith to end it.

Illinois now plays the winner of No. 5 Houston and No. 12 UAB on Sunday.