BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Teams from around Illinois descended upon Shirk Center in Bloomington to compete in the Top Times Meet. Highlights are included in the video.

Teams also remembered the loss of Prairie Central’s Drew Fehr and Dylan Bazzell, who were killed in a sledding accident.

Teams wore special wristbands, signed their uniforms and held a moment of silence for them. The show of support meant a lot to the mourning Prairie Central Community.

We loved every second of it. All the other coaches coming up to us letting us know that they have our backs. And athletes all over the place just saying what great kids we had. And with Dylan and Drew, they touched everybody they ever came in contact with. Dakota Cabbage/Prairie Central Assistant Track Coach

Dunlap athletes also honored Tessa Sutton who lost her battle with cancer on Friday after being diagnosed as a freshman in 2021.

She helped inspire the #TeamTessa movement, who saw support from nearly every corner of Central Illinois.