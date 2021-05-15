Illinois Wesleyan Golf Wins NCAA Tournament; Lacrosse Advances to Elite 8

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The good times keep rolling for Illinois Wesleyan athletics.

The Titans men’s golf team won its second straight Div. III NCAA Tournament Championship Friday in West Virginia, and they returned to central Illinois with some brand new hardware Saturday afternoon.

IWU placed three individuals in the top 10 overall en route to a 13 stroke victory to claim the 2021 national title. It’s the Titans second straight NCAA Championship, having won in 2019 and the 2020 tournament being canceled.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Wesleyan men’s lacrosse team defeated Hope College 18-14 at Tucci Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals of the Div. III NCAA Tournament. Enjoy the highlights!