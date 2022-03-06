CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Down by as many as 15 points, Illinois basketball fought back in the second half against Iowa to win 74-72 and take a share of the Big Ten regular season title for the first time in 17 years and the number one seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

On a night where he was honored with the seniors, junior Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 21 points and dominated the glass with 14 rebounds. Sophomore Coleman Hawkins played a huge role as well, going for nine and 11 rebounds.

The Illini won’t have to play at the Big Ten Tournament until Friday, and get the winner of No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Indiana.