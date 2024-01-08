WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Avery Tibbs says she’s been playing basketball since she was about three years old.

That’s also about the time people stopped calling her by her first name.

“She came to (youth basketball) camp and we were introducing ourselves,” said Washington girls basketball coach Kim Barth. “They were saying, ‘my name is this, my name is that.’ She said, ‘My name is Tibbs.’ I said Tibbs? Yes, my name is Tibbs.”

Tibbs was just a youth camp basketball player then. Now she’s a sophomore starter for the Panthers.

“Teachers, students faculty, they all say Tibbs. Teachers I don’t even know call me Tibbs,” said Tibbs. “It’s a fun nickname. It’s special to me.”

People also know her as one the best players in central Illinois. She’s young and often the smallest player on the floor but she makes a big impact.

“I realized I’m never going to be the tallest player on the team, so for me to contribute I need to find what I can do to help,” said Tibbs.

The Panthers have won 12 of their first 16 games, finished runner-up at the State Farm Classic last month and are 5-0 in Mid-Illini Conference play.

Tibbs says biggest challenge this year is stepping into a vocal leadership role. She’s a team captain as a sophomore.

“I do have to talk more this year,” said Tibbs. “To get to the next level I need to be more vocal and be in control of the team.”

Barth added: “She’s talking more, she’s taking huge strides at a young age. She’s only 15.”