Indoor Hitting Facility Opens in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Cold, snow and ice won’t stop baseball and softball hitters from getting in their swings in Washington.

My @Bat, a facility with four indoor batting cages, opened last month. Youth baseball and softball players used the indoor cages over their school breaks.

“We are trying to make this membership-based. Being a member gives you 24 hour access, you can use the pitching machines, pitching mounds, discounts on the Hit Trax System,” explained co-owner John Zaiser. “We went to make it where members can come in and make it their home, hit, hang out and have a good time.”

The facility is located in the former Wal-Mart building at 1744 Washington Road. Former Washington High School stars Madi McCoy and Mason McCoy hosted two-day camps last week.

Madi McCoy, a senior shortstop at Bowling Green University, hosted a softball clinic while Mason McCoy, a minor league infielder in the Baltimore Orioles organization, hosted a baseball camp.