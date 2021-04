PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ-TV) -- When the Elmwood-Brimfield football team was put into quarantine last month, the shortened six-week season got even shorter for the Trojans.

"The first thought is 'Why us?' Why couldn't it be later, after the season," said E-B senior Brendan Stevens. "Or before it so you don't have to worry about it."