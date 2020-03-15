Breaking News
Into the Archive: Selection Sunday

Local Sports

PEORIA, Ill. — On the calendar, Sunday March 13, 2020 was supposed to be Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament. But after the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak, there’s no Selection Sunday or Big Dance this year.

We take a look back to the last time Illinois and Bradley had watch parties for the selection show, as both teams would have been in the NCAA’s this year.

We also talk to Bradley senior basketball players about the prospect of the NCAA potentially granting a fifth year of eligiblity to winter sports athletes who are currently in their senior year.

