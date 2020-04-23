ISU All-American James Robinson Hoping For NFL Draft Call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — James Robinson has heard it before.

College Recruiters said he wasn’t the right kind of player to play at the big schools. So he went to Illinois State and had a monster career.

Now the skeptics say he’s not fast enough to stick in the NFL.

“Everyone sees on my film I’m not the fastest guy. For me, teams just want to see if I’m fast enough. I think I’m fast enough,” Robinson said.

For the record, the ISU senior ran a 4.64 40-yard dash in front of NFL scouts.

“A 40 is just running in a straight line,” Robinson said. “There aren’t many times you’ll ever get in a three-point stance and run straight.”

Robinson ran through defenses through his stellar career at ISU. He leaves school second in all-time rushing yardage, rushing touchdowns, all-purpose yards and total touchdowns as a Redbird.

He performed very well at the NFL Combine and believes he did well when he interviewed with teams.

“They have you draw plays, (ask about) your background,” Robinson said of the interviews. “For me, it was just repitition of keeping your answers the same and not change anything.”

He was an all-state running back at Rockford Lutheran High School and an All-American at ISU. But there are some who are unsure what kind of an impact he can make in the NFL.

Brock Spack isn’t one of those people.

“He’s very explosive, very tough and physical, a really good football player,” said Illinois State’s head football coach. “He can play, he can tackled, he can run, he can play special teams, he has really good ball skills. He is a good athlete.”

Spack expects his former star to be drafted in the third or fourth round this week. Some mock drafts have Robinson going later or going undrafted.

“A lot of (scouts) are looking at the (players from) bigger schools so it is easy to get overlooked,” Robinson said. “For me, talking with my agent, those are just opinions. That’s how I look at it.”

Robinson hopes people will see him as a drafted player by the end of the weekend.