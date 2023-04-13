NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State is looking for a new leader of its athletics department.

Kyle Brennan resigned Thursday, 28 months after being hired at ISU. Brennan, who’s last day will be April 30, came to Normal from the University of Utah in December 2020.

Brennan was part of a donor trip to Indianapolis that cost the university $23,000 the first week of December, according to a report from WGLT radio. According to the report, he and potential donors flew to Indy for the Big Ten football championship game on a plane owned by local businessman Aaron Rossi, who is under federal investigation.

Brennan hired ISU men’s basketball coach Ryan Pedon and volleyball coach Allie Matters last spring and recently extended to contract of women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie.