ISU Basketball Series with Valparaiso Postponed

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – For the second time this week, Valparaiso has postponed a men’s basketball series with a team from central Illinois.

The early January series between Illinois State and Valpo has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results among the Valparaiso team’s personnel, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Wednesday. The two-game series, scheduled for Jan. 2-3 at Redbird Arena, will be rescheduled.

Tuesday night the Valparaiso-Bradley weekend series scheduled for Dec. 28-29 was paused for the same reason. ISU opens the Valley season with two games at Loyola on Sunday and Monday.

