ISU beats Bradley in MVC Volleyball Opener

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State’s all-conference players were ready for the Missouri Valley opener Monday.

Kaylee Martin had ten kills and Stef Jankiewicz added 27 assists as the Redbirds beat Bradley, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-17 at Redbird Arena on Monday. Martin and Jankiewicz were named preseason all-conference last week and helped ISU (2-1, 1-0 in MVC) to an upset win at No. 20 Marquette on Saturday.

Bradley (01, 0-1 in MVC) was led by junior Hanna Thompson, who had 11 kills and 15 digs. Thompson now has 45 double-doubles in her career.