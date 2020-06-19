Closings
ISU Believes Redbird Arena, IHSA Girls State Finals a Good Fit

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois state girls basketball championships aren’t going anywhere.

And that’s exactly what the folks at Illinois State University wanted to hear. The Illinois High School Association awarded another three-year contract to ISU to keep the girls state finals at Redbird Arena on Monday.

Thursday , ISU Director of Athletics Larry Lyons said the state tournament and Redbird Arena are a good fit. The tournament has been at that arena on ISU’s campus since 1992.

“It says we are committed to putting on a first class event, for the most important people which are the young ladies on the floor, to make sure they have a great championship experience,” Lyons said at a news conference. “That’s what we try and do every time we have an event but particularly for a state final. You want to make it special for those young ladies.”

