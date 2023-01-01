PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Both Illinois State and Bradley women’s basketball teams lost their respective Missouri Valley Conference games on Sunday.

ISU fell to Northern Iowa 74-64 in a rematch from last year’s conference championship game. They initially jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter, but UNI went on an 18-0 run in the second quarter that the Redbirds could not recover from.

MVC scoring leader Paige Robinson was held to just 10 points, all in the second half. Four different ISU players scored in double figures, but as a team they shot only 28% from the floor.

They were able to get within six points in the fourth quarter, but could not pull any closer. Robinson credited this to giving up easy buckets on the defensive end in the final frame.

“I think the biggest thing was on the defensive end. I think we found a spark offensively. It was on the defensive end. I think we gave up a couple o-boards or some open shots that kind of let them build a bigger lead. I think just finding it on the defensive end could have brought it even closer.” Paige Robinson, ISU Senior

ISU’s next four games will be on the road. Their schedule will not get easier with their next matchup against Missouri State, who is on a five-game winning streak.

Bradley lost to Drake 87-58 to drop to 0-2 in conference play. Alex Rouse led the team in scoring with 12 points. The Braves have now lost five consecutive games.