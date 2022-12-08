NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One of the biggest proponents of having the state high school football championship games played at Hancock Stadium is the guy who’s team calls that stadium home.

He’s also the guy who would like to use that stadium for a home playoff game on the same weekend the Illinois High School Association plays its title games. But Illinois State coach Brock Spack is willing to take his team on the road if it means the eight state championship games will be played at Hancock Stadium.

And that’s what will happen. On Wednesday the IHSA chose Hancock Stadium as its site for state football title games the next five years.

And that means if Spack and ISU made the Football Subdivision Championship playoffs, they can’t host a game on the weekend of the first round. Spack is OK with that.

“It’s a great setting for high school football. The stadium is built just right, it’s nice and loud. Not too big, not too small,” Spack said on Thursday. “It’s a great venue for that.”